Morgan Stanley Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $80.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

