Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $200.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,194,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.