Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $746.29.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $557.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.44. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $542.82 and a 1 year high of $825.62.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Further Reading
