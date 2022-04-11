Morgan Stanley Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $620.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $680.00 to $620.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $746.29.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $557.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.44. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $542.82 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

