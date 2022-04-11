Morgan Stanley Lowers Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) to Equal Weight

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Sterling Check stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $14,045,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,581,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,086,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

