Morgan Stanley Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

