Morgan Stanley Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.
BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.
Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78.
In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.