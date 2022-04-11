Morgan Stanley Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $80.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.85.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

