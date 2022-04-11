Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,470 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The company has a market cap of $436.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.