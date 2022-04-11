Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

