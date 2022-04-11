Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

Bill.com stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.