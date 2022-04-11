Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $235.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.62 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.