Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,921 ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 205,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

