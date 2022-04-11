Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

