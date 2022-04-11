Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $341.21 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.40 and a 200-day moving average of $378.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.71.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

