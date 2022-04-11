MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Financial Review

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MP Materials alerts:

This table compares MP Materials and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 28.07 $135.04 million $0.73 71.89 Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.64 $8.56 billion N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MP Materials and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Anglo American 1 3 7 0 2.55

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.76%. Anglo American has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential downside of 26.41%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MP Materials beats Anglo American on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.