MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.