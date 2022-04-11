MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.
Shares of MTYFF traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.55.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
