MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.55.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
