MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.