MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.88.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.17. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.