MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.88.

TSE:MTY traded down C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$56.09. 89,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.17. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

