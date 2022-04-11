MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.07 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) will report sales of $36.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year sales of $161.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.