MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.30 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year sales of $161.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

