Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $181.65. 6,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,972. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $153.81 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.