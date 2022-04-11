National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

