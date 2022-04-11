National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 3.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AEYE opened at $5.74 on Monday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

