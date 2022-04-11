National Bank Financial Boosts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$1.10

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

