National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

TSE CNR opened at C$156.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

