National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

RCH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$41.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.06. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$38.54 and a 1 year high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,276,435.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

