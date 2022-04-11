National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $21.31 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63.

