National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $37.66 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

