National Bank of Canada FI Invests $36,000 in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Uranium Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
