National Bank of Canada FI Invests $37,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.83. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.