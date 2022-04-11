National Bank of Canada FI Invests $39,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.77 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
