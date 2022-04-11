National Bank of Canada FI Invests $43,000 in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 148,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

