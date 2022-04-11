National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

