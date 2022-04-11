National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 172 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $1,998,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

HUBB opened at $184.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

