National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

