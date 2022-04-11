National Bankshares Boosts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$1.10

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on S. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$305.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

