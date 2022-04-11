National Bankshares Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.73.

TSE:BLX traded down C$2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 526,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,321. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

