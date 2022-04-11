Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 22,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

