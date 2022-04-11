Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PSA opened at $408.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $257.42 and a twelve month high of $411.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.00.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
