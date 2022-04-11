Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.00.

COO opened at $411.45 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.37.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,676,126,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $908,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

