Needham & Company LLC Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Hold

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $14.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 825,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,202. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.