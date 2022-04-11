Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

