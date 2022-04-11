NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States."

NTST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

