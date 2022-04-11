New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.