New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,276 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

