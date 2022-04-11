New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 239,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.