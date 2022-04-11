New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well. It has been boosting its cost efficiencies, and fast adapting to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe, including mobile, social media networks and reader application products.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

