NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Lifted to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

NXE stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.59. 1,130,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,703. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.24. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

