NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($121.31) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.62) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($93.11) to GBX 6,900 ($90.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 7,280 ($95.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.36) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,428.75 ($110.54).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,000.09 ($78.69) on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.27). The firm has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,566.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,461.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

