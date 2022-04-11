NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $12.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.21.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.