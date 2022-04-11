NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.35 Million

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to report $22.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 93,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,690. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

